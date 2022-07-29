2,637 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $37,666,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after buying an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,405,000 after buying an additional 254,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 167,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $97.34 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

