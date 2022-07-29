3,600 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3 %

CFR opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.84 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

