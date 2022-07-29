3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

MMM stock opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

