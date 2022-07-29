4,843 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 855,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 566,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $28.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.