888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 545 ($6.57) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 470 ($5.66) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 Price Performance

EIHDF stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

