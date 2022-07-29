9,213 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.57 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

