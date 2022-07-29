Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.3 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

