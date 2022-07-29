Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $903.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

