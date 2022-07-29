Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $19.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

