ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.46 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.