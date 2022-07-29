abrdn plc Acquires 153,588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

