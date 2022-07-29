abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,653,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

