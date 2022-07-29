abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

