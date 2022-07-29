abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in América Móvil by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.