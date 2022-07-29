abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.