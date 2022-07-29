abrdn plc Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

