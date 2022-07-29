abrdn plc Has $10.30 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281,544 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.