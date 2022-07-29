abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.