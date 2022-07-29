abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of Copart stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.
Insider Activity at Copart
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
