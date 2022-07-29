abrdn plc Sells 10,577 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Chart Industries worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $408,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.