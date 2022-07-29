abrdn plc Sells 136,444 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,444 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.79% of Arco Platform worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $7,229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arco Platform by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Arco Platform by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000.

Arco Platform Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.96 million, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.78. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

