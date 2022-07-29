abrdn plc Sells 13,799 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.43. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

