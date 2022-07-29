abrdn plc Sells 16,607 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

