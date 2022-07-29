abrdn plc Sells 2,067 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Cable One worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.

Cable One Stock Down 3.7 %

CABO stock opened at $1,385.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,381.70. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

