abrdn plc Sells 2,779 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE RF opened at $20.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

