abrdn plc Sells 29,083 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $287,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 28.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

