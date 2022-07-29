abrdn plc Sells 29,236 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,236 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.