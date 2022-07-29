abrdn plc Sells 38,436 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,436 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 631.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 551,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

