abrdn plc Sells 45,840 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,840 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $163.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

