abrdn plc Sells 70,207 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.21 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

