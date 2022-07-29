abrdn plc Sells 9,673 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

IFF opened at $124.31 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

