abrdn plc Sells 98,873 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,873 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

