abrdn plc Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

