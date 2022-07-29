ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.70. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

