Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ACET has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

ACET opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

