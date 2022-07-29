Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
ACET has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.
Adicet Bio Price Performance
ACET opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
