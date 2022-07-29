adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 198.0% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

