adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($193.88) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €166.34 ($169.73) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.72 and its 200 day moving average is €199.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

