adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($290.82) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €166.34 ($169.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €199.79. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

