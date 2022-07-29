Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,711 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.