Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,711 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %
Adobe stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
