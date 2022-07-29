Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 454 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

