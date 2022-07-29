Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 110,114 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

