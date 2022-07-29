AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

