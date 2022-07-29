Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.9 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

