Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NYSE:A opened at $131.11 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

