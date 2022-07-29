Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
AGYS stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.06 and a beta of 1.18. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agilysys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.