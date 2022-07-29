Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.06 and a beta of 1.18. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agilysys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

