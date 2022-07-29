AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 120.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

