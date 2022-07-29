Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 169.4% in July

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 0.4 %

ACGBY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

