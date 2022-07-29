Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

AFLYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.14) to €1.90 ($1.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

