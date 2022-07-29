Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Shares of APD opened at $244.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

