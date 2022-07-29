Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

NYSE APD opened at $244.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

