Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
